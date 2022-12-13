Indian Embassy promotes investment in Uttar Pradesh

“Establishing relationship with UP is like establishing relationship with a country such as Brazil,” said the state's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.
Presenting the municipality’s goal of leveling up its economy to $1 trillion by 2027, Singh invited Korean companies to a global investment summit to be held next year from Feb. 10-12 in the state's capital Lucknow.
The summit is aimed at attracting $175 billion in investment in Uttar Pradesh, according to Singh.
“Tourism has special role to play for this target,” said Singh, identifying 12 sectors including tourism. He pointed to the Buddhist links with Korea and the significant presence of three UNESCO world heritage sites in Uttar Pradesh -- Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort -- as major factors to strengthen cultural ties.
Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar highlighted people-to-people exchanges as a key pillar for strengthening the India-Korea strategic partnership.
Delivering remarks at the roadshow, Kumar applauded the leaders of India and Korea for promoting awareness, building mutual understanding as well as fostering people-to-people relations.
"Today’s roadshow is one step in that direction,” Kumar said.