 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Indian Embassy promotes investment in Uttar Pradesh

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec 13, 2022 - 20:21       Updated : Dec 13, 2022 - 20:30

Jaiveer Singh, the tourism and culture minister of Uttar Pradesh, speaks at a tourism promotion event at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Jaiveer Singh, the tourism and culture minister of Uttar Pradesh, speaks at a tourism promotion event at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
The Indian Embassy in Seoul hosted an event on Tuesday to promote the tourism industry in Uttar Pradesh and encourage investment in the country’s northern state of over 200 million.

“Establishing relationship with UP is like establishing relationship with a country such as Brazil,” said the state's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

Presenting the municipality’s goal of leveling up its economy to $1 trillion by 2027, Singh invited Korean companies to a global investment summit to be held next year from Feb. 10-12 in the state's capital Lucknow.

The summit is aimed at attracting $175 billion in investment in Uttar Pradesh, according to Singh.

“Tourism has special role to play for this target,” said Singh, identifying 12 sectors including tourism. He pointed to the Buddhist links with Korea and the significant presence of three UNESCO world heritage sites in Uttar Pradesh -- Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort -- as major factors to strengthen cultural ties. 

Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar delivers remarks at a tourism promotion event at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar delivers remarks at a tourism promotion event at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar highlighted people-to-people exchanges as a key pillar for strengthening the India-Korea strategic partnership.

Delivering remarks at the roadshow, Kumar applauded the leaders of India and Korea for promoting awareness, building mutual understanding as well as fostering people-to-people relations.

"Today’s roadshow is one step in that direction,” Kumar said.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114