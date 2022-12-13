Indian Embassy promotes investment in Uttar Pradesh

Jaiveer Singh, the tourism and culture minister of Uttar Pradesh, speaks at a tourism promotion event at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul hosted an event on Tuesday to promote the tourism industry in Uttar Pradesh and encourage investment in the country’s northern state of over 200 million.

“Establishing relationship with UP is like establishing relationship with a country such as Brazil,” said the state's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

Presenting the municipality’s goal of leveling up its economy to $1 trillion by 2027, Singh invited Korean companies to a global investment summit to be held next year from Feb. 10-12 in the state's capital Lucknow.

The summit is aimed at attracting $175 billion in investment in Uttar Pradesh, according to Singh.

“Tourism has special role to play for this target,” said Singh, identifying 12 sectors including tourism. He pointed to the Buddhist links with Korea and the significant presence of three UNESCO world heritage sites in Uttar Pradesh -- Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort -- as major factors to strengthen cultural ties.