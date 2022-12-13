 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Time spent on KakaoTalk messenger back to pre-service disruption level: data

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2022 - 09:52       Updated : Dec 13, 2022 - 09:52
Logo for Kakao Corp. (Kakao)
Logo for Kakao Corp. (Kakao)

The amount of time Korean people spent on the country's most popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk was restored to the normal level two months after it suffered extensive service disruptions stemming from a fire at a data center, industry data showed Tuesday.

Users spent an average of 32.18 minutes using the KakaoTalk app per day as of Friday last week, compared with 33.3 minutes tallied a year ago, according to the data from Mobile Index.

The time dropped to 18.2 minutes on Oct. 15 when a fire at the SK C&C building in Pangyo, just south of Seoul, caused an extensive internet, banking and messenger service disruption here as the data center houses servers of Kakao Corp.

Nearly all online services provided by Kakao, ranging from online messenger KakaoTalk to banking service Kakao Bank and traffic app Kakao T, were affected as the company locates most of its servers at the Pangyo data center. The service disorder continued for some five days.

The number of daily active users inched up to 35 million last week from 34 million on the day of fire. KakaoTalk's DAU was 37 million a year ago.

The Mobile Index data also showed that Kakao T saw its average time spent per visit rebound to 4.62 minutes from 2.87 minutes over the near-two-month period.

People spent an average 10.35 minutes on Kakao Map, Kakao's map and navigation service app, last week, up from 8.35 minutes on the day of the fire. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114