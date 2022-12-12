 Back To Top
Finance

Woori Bank offers multilingual service on Sundays

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Dec 12, 2022 - 14:11       Updated : Dec 12, 2022 - 14:11
The main page of the Sunday Branch Visit Reservation Service in Woori Bank's Global Banking Smartphone app (Woori Bank)
The main page of the Sunday Branch Visit Reservation Service in Woori Bank's Global Banking Smartphone app (Woori Bank)

Woori Bank, one of South Korea’s top banks, is offering multilingual services on Sundays at five branches around the country.

The five branches -- Ansan, Uijeongbu and Balan in Gyeonggi Province, Gwanghui-dong in Seoul and Gimhae in South Gyeongsang Province -- will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Foreigners can access general banking services in 10 languages, including English, Chinese, Thai and Indonesian. The services include making deposits, withdrawals, overseas transfers and exchange. Customers are assisted by each branch’s foreign-language-speaking personnel or can use the interpretation services via phone in those branches.

Visitors need to make reservations via the Woori Global Banking Smartphone application, choose the branch, visiting time and purpose in advance.

Based on the information submitted with the reservation, the bank informs customers of the necessary documents they need to bring for their appointment.

Woori Bank expects the service to help foreigners who are unable to access a bank during regular working hours that run between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
