LG Group said Sunday it has donated 12 billion won ($9.2 million) to the Community Chest of Korea as part of its year-end charitable giving. LG Corp. President Ha Beom-jong (center left) and Cho Heung-sik (center right), chairman of the Community Chest of Korea, pose for a photo during the ceremony held at the charity’s Seoul office Friday.

