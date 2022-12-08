Hyundai Steel to develop anti-flood door for manufacturing facilities

Representatives from Hyundai Steel, Hyundai Engineering, Haejeon Industry and the Korean Society of Steel Construction pose after signing a memorandum of understanding at the steel maker's steel mill in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, Wednesday.

Hyundai Steel on Thursday said the company has forged a new alliance to develop anti-flood measures that will protect its manufacturing facilities.

On Wednesday, representatives from Hyundai Steel, Hyundai Engineering, Haejeon Industry and the Korean Society of Steel Construction signed a memorandum of understanding, according to the steelmaker. Choi Ju-tae and Park Chan-woo, senior managing directors at Hyundai Steel and Hyundai Engineering, joined the signing ceremony held in Hyundai Steel's steel mill in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.

Under the partnership, the companies will develop and install anti-flood doors at its facilities in Pohang, including steel mills which suffered major damage from Typhoon Hinnamnor this year.

Hyundai Steel will oversee the overall development process. Haejeon Industry will design and produce the anti-flood door, and the Korean Society of Steel Construction will examine the efficiency of the anti-flood measure. Hyundai Engineering will then install the door at Hyundai Steel’s facilities.

Hyundai Steel said it will increase cooperation with the companies in the future to develop other solutions.

The steelmaker added it plans to increase cooperation with other companies in the construction industry to expand the company’s earthquake-proof H Core lineup and develop innovative solutions.

“Through cooperation with other partner companies in the construction industry, the company plans to contribute to building safe infrastructures and promote sustainable growth,” an official from Hyundai Steel said.