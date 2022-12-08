Photography exhibition on Asia's new normal to open Friday in Hong Kong

A photography exhibition titled “Changing Asia – New Normal” will open in Hong Kong on Dec. 9, co-organized by China Daily and Asia News Network. It was held in Bangkok on Nov. 16, coinciding with Bangkok's successful hosting of a key meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies. The exhibition has attracted 179 photographers from 18 countries, with 1,175 images submitted. Mr. Zhou Li -- deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily Group and publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily Asia -- will deliver the welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition, which will run from Dec. 8-11, aims to review the changes in life amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It encourages people to move toward a new beginning, and is an active response to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013.

Under the title “Changing Asia – New Normal,” professional photographers in Asia were invited to submit photos taken in the past three years. Photos document changes taking place among Asians in their daily lives -- including work, life, recreation, creative pursuits, health, beauty, animals, festivals, the arts, eateries and education. Consul generals from six countries, government officers, leaders and experts from art and cultural industries are expected to attend.

Seventy-eight photos from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Palestine, the Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam were selected for the exhibition series.

About Asia News Network

Asia News Network (ANN) is a leading regional alliance of news organizations striving to bring the region closer through an active sharing of editorial content on happenings in the region. It is an alliance of 22 national media organizations across 20 Asian countries.

ANN members comprise The Korea Herald, China Daily, Gogo Mongolia, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Dawn (Pakistan), The Statesman (India), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Nation (Thailand), Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), The Straits Times (Singapore), Vietnam News, Philippine Daily Inquirer and Vientiane Times (Laos).

