 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea warns of N. Korean IT workers with disguised nationalities

By Song Jung-hyun
Published : Dec 8, 2022 - 13:29       Updated : Dec 8, 2022 - 13:29
(National Intelligence Service)
(National Intelligence Service)

The South Korean government on Thursday issued an interagency advisory to caution local tech companies about North Korean IT workers allegedly seeking employment under assumed nationalities.

This follows reports that North Korea is using these workers as a source of foreign currency earnings that are being channeled into the North’s nuclear and missile development.

In the advisory, the Foreign, Unification and ICT ministries called for stronger background checks in hiring IT workers at home and abroad, adding that the current advisory will help preclude illegal earning of foreign currencies in cyberspace, and subsequently build a more reliable system on local recruiting websites.

The current advisory also details the specific activities of North Korean IT personnel, their methods of disguising their identity as well as precautionary measures for job search platforms and local ICT companies.



By Song Jung-hyun (junghyun792@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114