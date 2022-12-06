Sejong Institute pledges to expand global programs

King Sejong Institute Foundation officials and its past scholarship recipients pose for a photo at The Plaza Hotel Seoul on Monday. (King Sejong Institute Foundation)

South Korea’s Korean language foundation plans to expand its global program which is currently available at 244 institutions across 84 countries, as it looks to the next decade.



“This year, we celebrated our 10th anniversary,” King Sejong Institute Foundation President Lee Hai-young at an event honoring the foundation’s scholarship recipients held in Seoul on Monday.



The foundation has been assisting students worldwide seeking to learn Korean language and culture with its scholarship programs since 2015.



Winners of its annual Korean speaking and writing contests are given the scholarship to study in South Korea. Scholarship winners are also eligible to apply for a separate program for stipends during their study here.



Paul Carver, former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Seoul Global Center speaks at an event hosted by the King Sejong Institute Foundation on Monday. (King Sejong Institute Foundation)