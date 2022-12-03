[World Cup] Out-of-place ‘Messi!’ chants sum up Koreans’ beef with Ronaldo

During the Group H finale of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between South Korea and Portugal on Saturday, Korean time, Korean fans at the stadium started shouting “Messi! Messi!” when the Portuguese team’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo got the ball.

The support seemed random, as the Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi was not on the field of the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar: his team was not even in the same group and had clinched its spot in the top 16 two days earlier.

The chant was to display some Korean fans’ disdain toward Ronaldo by shouting the name of the Portuguese superstar’s biggest rival. It is unclear how much effect the mocking had on Ronaldo, but South Korea managed a 2-1 upset over the heavily-favored Portugal squad to secure its place in the knockout stage.