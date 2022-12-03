 Back To Top
Sports

[Photo News] Unforgettable World Cup moments

By Park Han-na
Published : Dec 3, 2022 - 14:39       Updated : Dec 3, 2022 - 14:39
South Korea's midfielder Hwang Hee-chan celebrates at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Friday. (AP)
South Korea's midfielder Hwang Hee-chan celebrates at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Friday. (AP)

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday. (AFP)
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday. (AFP)
South Korea's defender #19 Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Friday. (AFP)
South Korea's defender #19 Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Friday. (AFP)



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
