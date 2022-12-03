South Korea beats the odds to advance to knockout stage

South Korea pulled off a 2-1 upset against powerhouse Portugal on Saturday, Korean time and, despite Uruguay’s 2-0 defeat over Ghana, achieved an improbable feat of making the knockout stage.

It is the Taeguk Warriors’ first trip to the knockout stage since 2010. This marks the third time in the nation’s history that South Korea has made it to the final 16.

Portugal, despite the loss to the underdog, advanced to the next round. Two other teams in the Group H, Uruguay and Ghana were both eliminated. Uruguay, despite tying with Korea with four points, came in third place due to goal differential.

The South Korean fans, who braved the cold to gather at a public screening of the game at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, feverishly rooted for the team, as manager Paulo Bento’s squad kept knocking on the Portuguese defense at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.