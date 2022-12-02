[Herald Review] RM: Before the art exists a human

RM of BTS released his first official solo album "Indigo" on Friday, marking a blue dot on the canvas of his life.

The 10-track project functions not only as a record of the global superstar's life between 2019-2022, but expresses his deep respect for the late Korean artist Yun Hyong-keun.

The master of Korea's monochrome painting movement served as an inspiration for the album and traces of his influence can be found throughout "Indigo," starting with his picture "Blue" hanging behind RM in the cover art.

But, a listen through the whole album reveals that the project is about much more than a painting.

Just as Yun delved into the truth of life through his work, the rapper-singer of BTS shares his own process of digging into the values of life on "Indigo." By the time we close his diary, listeners are left to sit in silence processing each of the hues of indigo RM explores, as the musician must have done in front of Yun's canvas of different blues.

Welcoming listeners to the album is none other than Yun's voice.

"We say the essence of life is the truthfulness, kindness and beauty, but, in my opinion, if you have the truthfulness, that means you have everything," starts Yun's narration in the first track "Yun."

The old-school hip-hop track the melds together RM's raps with the voice of neo-soul singer Erykah Badu. As the name shows, the song conveys lessons RM has learned from Yun and his paintings.

"The lyrics are about how I want to live, and even if I cannot live like that, I'm saying I want keep in my heart someone who had lived that way," RM said in an audio clip about the album released on Friday via Melon.

"I wanna be a human before I do some art," he belts out in the song, a line reflecting Yun's words that there is the person before there is art. When he was alive, Yun had stressed that, "What matters is not the art, but how you live your life."

"In the end, music is made a person. Just like art, I think for music it's important what kind of life, thoughts, emotions and wills the person has," he said in the Melon clip, adding, "'Indigo' is an album that carries such thought and will."

In the next song, "Still Life," a funky hip-hop track featuring Anderson .Paak, RM sings of his life without the star-studded title of BTS.

"(English) Gimme no name cuz I'm untitled / (Korean) A life continuing to be exhibited but a life that is still life," he says.

RM flips this concept of still-life upside-down and sings of being "still (in) life." While sometimes he feels like a still-life picture inside the frames of BTS' RM, there is still the untitled and invaluable human being, Kim Nam-joon.

With "All Day," RM brings back the 2000s Korean hip-hop trend with legendary rapper Tablo of hip-hop trio Epik High. The song tells of discovering one's taste and originality in this world of the algorithm, RM explained in an introductory video released to the local press.

"Although it's an easy-listening track, I recommend listening to the implications behind the lyrics," RM said in the video that dropped on Friday.

The only folk song from the list, "Forg_tful," featuring singer-songwriter Kim Sawol, was the first one recorded from this album, in 2019 when the artist was 26 years old. According to RM, it's made up of "completely unplugged sounds," with not only acoustic guitar sounds used, but his whistling, the tapping on his studio table, and the sound made from rubbing his jeans.

"I made it really naturally. Kim told me that she wanted to re-record it, but I said I wanted keep the original version because I like the unkempt feeling of it. So it's out like this," he said.