Vietnam's Hoiana Residences opens for tourists, business travelers

A view of the Hoiana Resort & Golf premises, including the newly opened Hoiana Residences situated in the back (Hoiana Resort & Golf')

Hoiana Resort & Golf, a beachfront integrated resort in Vietnam, has announced the launch of Hoiana Residences in central Vietnam.

To meet the increased travel demand after the prolonged pandemic, Hoiana Residences, a five-star accommodation, began with a visionary plan to provide a luxurious experience with a touch of home.

Hoiana Residences has 270 fully furnished residences that feature contemporary living areas and spacious private terraces overlooking lush gardens and stunning sunsets over the East Sea.

Ranging from studio flats to three-bedroom types, it offers guests an array of accommodation options, suitable for those looking for short getaways to those on business trips or a long vacation.

Many units include a fully equipped kitchen and guests can also choose to have a special meal cooked and prepared by private chefs.

The integrated resort is also home to more than 10 world-class restaurants serving over 12 types of cuisines, from authentic Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese to international flavors.

The swimming pool, fitness center, shopping, casino entertainment and beach are all within walking distance from the Hoiana Resort & Golf integrated resort.

Residents can also enjoy golfing at the Hoiana Shores Golf Club, a links course listed as “Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” and “Top 10 Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” by Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards. It also ranked 15th out of the top 100 golf courses in Asia by Golf Travel Korea and Golf Travel China.

Hoiana Residences is located in Quang Nam Province -- 15 minutes away from Hoi An Ancient Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and 45 minutes from Da Nang.

Hoiana said it hopes to set a new benchmark for luxurious tourism in Vietnam, while balancing its cultural heritage to bring opportunities to the central province of Quang Nam.