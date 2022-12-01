Korean won strengthens after Fed hints at smaller rate hike

Electronic boards showing the Kospi and currency exchange rate of the US dollar are on display at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean won rose to a four-month high on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve hinted at a possible slowdown of its aggressive rate hikes.

The Korean currency had been trading at 1,300.8 won against the greenback as of 2:30 p.m., up 18 won from Wednesday’s close.

“The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday at an economic forum.

The Fed has hiked interest rates by 75 basis points four times in a row since June to combat ongoing inflation. Though there are concerns that the Fed may continue with its aggressive pace, Powell’s speech hinted that it could go with a smaller 50 basis point hike as soon as mid-December.

Powell, however, warned that the fight against inflation was hardly over.

“Monetary policy affects the economy and inflation with uncertain lags, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt,” Powell said.

"History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done.”

Encouraged by Powell’s remarks, the local currency started at 1,301 won per US dollar during Thursday's morning trading session. It even gained strength and hit the 1,200 won range, reaching 1,296 won for the first time in four months since Aug. 12.

Powell’s comments also influenced the local stock market. South Korean shares opened higher Thursday with the benchmark Kospi hitting the 2,500-point mark for the first time in more than three months.

Tech shares, which are big players in the local stock market, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, led the boost on Kospi shortly after the stock market opened.

The Bank of Korea has also hinted at possibly slowing down its pace of raising interest rates.

“The monetary policy will be managed so that the housing market can attempt a soft landing,” Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said Wednesday in an interview with Reuters.

“With the Fed hinting a slowdown of a rate hike, the Korean currency has become stabilized, allowing us to manage the fiscal policy more flexibly,” Rhee said.