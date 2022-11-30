[World Cup] ‘Again 2002’ is on fans' minds as South Korea faces Portugal in do-or-die match

South Korea’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Ghana in the Group H match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday has put the team in a bit of a pickle. It now faces Portugal, the only undefeated team in the group, in a do-or-die match.

South Korean fans are hoping history would repeat itself in the upcoming Group H match: In the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan, South Korea defeated the heavily favored Portugal squad in the final group stage match.

The situation was similar, albeit not exactly the same. Back then, it was do-or-tie situation -- with South Korea advancing with a win or a tie. Another difference is that Portuguese Paulo Bento is now on our side: Having played on the Portugal squad in 2002, he is now the manager of the South Korean team.

But it is similar in a sense that South Korea is facing an uphill battle against a much-favored, perennial powerhouse opponent. The Portugal squad in 2002 was a formidable foe indeed, advancing to the semifinals in the UEFA Euro 2000 and led by 2000 Ballon d’Or winner Luis Figo.

Going into the 2002 match against Korea, Portugal -- ranked fifth in the world -- was heavily favored to win. It was also in desperate need of a win to secure its berth in the knockout stage, having been upset by the lower-ranked US in a previous game.

South Korea was leading Group D prior to the match, but only by a slim margin. A loss to Portugal could still result in its elimination, if coupled with a US win over Poland.