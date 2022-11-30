[Herald Interview] Rhee Ki-bong offers the key to open your room of art

Rhee Ki-bong (Kukje Gallery)

Artists reveal what they hold inside -- something deeply hidden in their minds -- through their work. From a distance, Rhee Ki-bong’s landscape paintings appear misty, like dreamy scenery. “Art is to bring out things from one’s unconscious. It is often said ‘to create’ things, but it is -- in fact -- ‘to reveal.’ To reveal is not as easy as it may sound; one may need to have many experiences in life and most of all, a strong will to persevere as an artist,” Rhee said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Nov. 22 at Kukje Gallery in Seoul. “Sometimes an artist may get too exhausted to keep the will alive, but there is a great pleasure when you bring out things from within yourself,” he said.

An installation view of “Where You Stand” at Kukje Gallery in Seoul (Kukje Gallery)

To reveal or express their subconscious is not all there is. The artist's works need to convey one's own view of the world -- like the apple paintings by French artist Paul Cezanne, Rhee said. Rejecting a realistic approach to painting, Cezanne distorted objects to create multiple perspectives. His approach to painting apples became a seed for cubism. Rhee, 65, came back to the Kukje Gallery with his fifth exhibition there, and his first since 2008. “Where You Stand” is now taking place at the gallery’s venues in Seoul and Busan, where some 50 of his works are on display. Entering the first exhibition hall of the Seoul gallery, visitors are greeted by paintings of misty green forests. Rhee paints directly on plexiglass or polyester fiber, and then lays the translucent sheets onto another layer of painted canvas.

“Where You Stand Green-1” by Rhee Ki-bong (Kukje Gallery)