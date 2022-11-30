Hyundai Glovis taps new CEO to lead smart logistics business

Hyundai Glovis, a logistics affiliate under South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motor Group, has tapped Lee Kyoo-bok, an executive with the carmaker, as the company’s next CEO, officials announced Wednesday.

Lee, who was also promoted to the group’s executive vice president with the CEO appointment, has served as the head of the carmaker’s sales office in Europe and chief financial officer of the US manufacturing corporation.

As an expert in strategic planning for overseas sales, he laid out the ground for the overseas responsibility management system centered on profitability and recently carried out the conglomerate’s innovation process for sustainable future growth, officials said.

With Lee becoming Hyundai Glovis’ next CEO, the carmaker said it expects to see the company leaping to become a global smart logistics firm through the acceleration of future new business strategies. It added that Lee will also contribute to creating synergy for Hyundai Motor group based on his high level of understanding of the market and the conglomerate.