Business

Hyundai Motor's creative chief promoted to president

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Nov 30, 2022 - 15:46       Updated : Nov 30, 2022 - 15:46
Hyundai Motor Group’s president and chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke (Hyundai Motor Group)
Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group’s executive vice president and chief creative officer, has been promoted to the group’s president, the South Korean auto giant announced Wednesday.

Donckerwolke, a Belgian native, has led the growth of the carmaker’s brand identity in the global market since he joined the company in 2016.

Hyundai Motor said Donckerwolke has initiated the direction for the company’s various creative projects, including the establishment of Genesis House in New York, and carried out the projects while taking the helm in creating design for customer experience related to future mobility such as advanced air mobility.

The Belgian design head won the 2022 World Car Person of the Year in February.

Donckerwolke will continue to serve as Hyundai Motor Group’s chief creative officer, to strengthen the brand identity of the carmaker’s Hyundai, Kia and Genesis lineups and lead brand communication based on creative content, according to the company.

The South Korean carmaker also unveiled that it is setting up the Global Strategy Office, a new unit that will be in charge of future mobility. The GSO will focus on drafting future strategies, establishing partnerships and assessing business opportunities. As for who will work in the GSO, the company will announce details in December.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
