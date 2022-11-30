Samsung to expand 5G network solution supply to Japan's NTT Docomo

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will boost the supply of 5G network solutions to Japan’s No. 1 mobile operator NTT Docomo.

After being chosen as a 5G network solution provider for Docomo in March, Samsung will provide additional 5G network radio units, which can send out major frequency bands operated by the Japanese mobile operator.

Docomo has nearly 84 million users across the country as of March. The Japanese telecom company launched 5G services in March 2020.

With strengthened cooperation between the two firms, Samsung is expected to further expand its presence in the 5G infrastructure market within the neighboring country.

The package of solutions that Samsung will provide for its Japanese partner includes 5G network products such as ultralight and subminiature radio units that transmit the 2.8 gigahertz frequency bands.

The 4.5-kilogram component is easy to install in downtown areas and allows efficient control for supporting massive data traffic, according to Samsung officials.

NTT Docomo’s general manager and head of radio access network development department Masafumi Masuda said the Japanese telecom firm has realized its 5G vision with Samsung from an early stage.

Under the agreement between Docomo and Samsung earlier this year, Samsung has supported the Japanese firm with its advanced 5G technology, including open radio access network compliant solutions.

"The keys to the mobile communication equipment market are to build long-term relationship and trust, both between operators and suppliers, as well as making a co-investment in developing next-generation technologies,” said Satoshi Iwao, vice president and head of the network division at Samsung Electronics Japan.

“We will work together to advance NTT Docomo's 5G network by supplying highly qualified 5G networks products based on our advanced technology," he added.