[Herald Interview] Kang Ik-joong stresses artist's role of connecting people

New York-based artist Kang Ik-joong poses in front of his “Things I Know” series at Gallery Hyundai in Seoul, Nov. 8. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

“I nearly died from COVID-19 last year,” said the New York-based artist Kang Ik-joong in an interview with The Korea Herald earlier this month.

“For about a week, I couldn’t breathe well. Lying down didn’t help, sitting didn’t help,” he said. “So one day, I went out to the garden, opened my chest and began taking deep breaths like this,” he said, pushing his chest forward with his arms up wide open and looking upward. “I was able to breathe a little better when I opened up my chest, expanding the space,” he said.

Just at that moment, he caught a glimpse of a moon halo. “I saw the moon rainbow and, despite feeling very sick, all I could think was to take a photo of it, to catch it,” he said. The halo quickly disappeared. “I saw it again and tried to capture it but it quickly went away,” he said.

This was an "a-ha" moment for the artist.

“What I realized then was that we can’t lock-in happiness, we can’t capture joy. All I need to do is just look at it, like looking at the moon,” he said. “I felt foolish that I had thought of capturing it,” he said.

After that epiphany, Kang slowly shifted to painting moons. “I had been a little too caught up with moon jars,” he said.

Just as the moon series was begun serendipitously, so was the moon jar series.

In October 2004, he floated a ball measuring 15 meters in diameter that was made of children’s paintings on an artificial lake in Ilsan, about an hour west of downtown Seoul.

Strong winds damaged the ball less than a day after it was installed and was no longer perfectly spherical. Looking at the “deformed” globe, Kang’s immediate thought was that the project was ruined.

“But then it struck me that the ball looked like a slightly tilted moon jar,” Kang said. Moon jars are created by joining two hemispherical halves and thus look swollen in the midsection with a narrow opening and a narrow bottom. This “imperfect” shape is appreciated as a unique beauty of moon jars.