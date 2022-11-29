[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet’s EP tops iTunes chart in 44 regions

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Red Velvet’s new EP landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 44 regions. EP “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday” came out on Monday and swept up charts at home as well. All five songs from the EP hogged top spots on some of the domestic music charts. The album is the second installment from “The ReVe Festival 2022” series and sold more than 710,000 copies in preorders, a record for the group. The previous EP, “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm,” was released in March and ranked No. 1 on iTunes' top albums chart in 41 regions. It sold 510,000 units in preorders. The Boyz to drop winter special single

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will put out a winter special single on Dec. 6, agency IST Entertainment announced Tuesday. The band will mark its fifth anniversary with the single “All About You.” Members Jooyeon, Q, Sunwoo and Eric participated in writing the lyrics for the acoustic pop tune dedicated to fans. Meanwhile, the 11-member act will host the fan concert “The B-Road” in Seoul on Dec. 2-3. On Jan. 21-22, it will fly to Japan to greet fans in person, returning to the country for the first time in about three months since its Japan tour. Its most recent album was its seventh EP, “Be Aware,” from August that notched the top spot on iTunes' top albums chart in 16 regions. Astro’s Cha Eun-woo to hold charity photo show: report

(Credit: Fantagio)

Cha Eun-woo of Astro will host a photo exhibit to help those in need, according to a local media report on Tuesday. He will donate all proceeds from his solo show, adding to the year-end donations his fans have been planning. A series of photographs the singer and actor has taken will be on display at the exhibit titled “Archive.” His agency Fantagio uploaded an image of an artwork for the event on Tuesday following the report. According to the teaser poster, the photo works will be categorized into 12 themes, such as summer vacation, to partying and inner peace. Cha debuted on the big screen through the movie “Decibel” earlier this month. He will take on the role of a Catholic exorcist in the web drama series “Island” that starts airing on Dec. 30. YG Entertainment to launch project to narrow cultural gap

(Credit: YG Entertainment)