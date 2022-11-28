 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 30,000 amid resurgence worries

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 28, 2022 - 10:19       Updated : Nov 28, 2022 - 10:19
A citizen talks to a medical worker at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)
A citizen talks to a medical worker at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but the government remains on alert over the virus's possible resurgence during the winter.

The country reported 22,327 new COVID-19 infections, including 53 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,959,843, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Daily infections jumped to 72,860 cases on Tuesday last week but have since been on the decline from 70,306 on Wednesday to 47,028 on Sunday.

The KDCA reported 44 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 30,413. The number of critically ill patients came to 491, up from 481 a day earlier. (Yonhap)

