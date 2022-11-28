[World Cup] Kim Min-jae’s injury could spell trouble for S. Korea against Ghana

It was announced Sunday evening that Kim Min-jae, the center back for the South Korean national soccer team, is yet undecided on whether he will play in Monday’s Group H match against Ghana in the FIFA World Qatar 2022.

Koreans’ manager Paulo Bento told reporters that clearing the Napoli defender for playing will be a game time decision, prior to the kick off at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, at 4 p.m. local time, 10 p.m., Korean time.

“Tomorrow, in the morning, we will decide if he’s going to start the game or not,” he told reporters in the Sunday’s press conference.

Kim injured his leg during Thursday’s match against Uruguay, when he slipped while chasing Darwin Nunez of the opposing team. Kim was visibly shaken by the injury and although he came back to play the remainder of the game, he missed out the training sessions on Friday and Saturday before eventually rejoining the team Sunday.

Kim, however, was riding a stationary bicycle and not training with the team during the 15 minutes of the practice that was open to media.