 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Perrotin Gallery to introduce more Korean artists globally

By Park Yuna
Published : Nov 25, 2022 - 21:53       Updated : Nov 25, 2022 - 21:54
"The Presentation" by Shim Moon-seup (Courtesy of the artist, Perrotin Gallery)

Perrotin Gallery will present paintings by Korean artist Shim Moon-seup in Hong Kong for the first time in December, as part of efforts to introduce more Korean artists in the global art scene, the contemporary art gallery said.

“Perrotin Gallery was the first gallery that introduced Korean contemporary artist Park Seo-bo and Chung Chang-sup in Europe in 2014 and 2015. We will continue presenting Korean artists overseas as a global gallery,” Perrotin said recently.

Shim’s solo exhibition in the gallery’s Hong Kong venue will be from Dec. 17 to Jan. 28 and show his paintings and drawings that were inspired from his hometown, Tongyeong, a coastal city in South Gyeongsang Province. The repeated brushstrokes on canvas remind of endless waves in the sea, seemingly creating a rhythm.

An installation view of
An installation view of "Souffle d’Encre" at Perrotin Shanghai that shows Korean artist Lee Bae's recent paintings and sculptures (Courtesy of Perrotin Gallery)

The gallery also represents Korean artist Lee Bae whose solo show “Souffle d’Encre” is taking place at Perrotin Shanghai throughout Dec. 17. The artworks comprise the artist’s recent large drawings from the Brushstroke series that feature charcoal, along with three sculptures that may signal the artist’s future artistic practice.

“Without enough budget to buy paint, Lee Bae came upon a sack of barbecue charcoal and did some experiments by painting with charcoal on paper. Little did he know that this undertaking would prompt him to turn to charcoal drawing as his main medium and initiate a variety of artistic adventures,” read an essay written by the curator and art critic Fei Dawei on the exhibition.

Founded by Emmanuel Perrotin in 1990 in Paris, Perrotin currently runs galleries in seven cities including the Dubai gallery that newly opened in November. As the first international gallery in Seoul, it launched the second venue in the capital, Perrotin Dosan Park, in southern Seoul in August, following the first in northern Seoul in 2016.

Perrotin Dosan Park is presenting works by Japanese artist Otani Workshop titled “Hand, Eye, and Seoul.” The Japanese artist’s works are irresistibly cute, but the paintings and sculptors inspired by animals or children’s faces convey deep meaning that draws the audience and provokes curiosity.

The gallery’s other venue is showing the solo show “A Canker in the Leaf” by American artist Matthew Ronay. Running through Jan. 14, the exhibition features seven new sculptures from the artist.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114