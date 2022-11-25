 Back To Top
National

Yoon hosts dinner with ruling party leaders

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2022 - 21:24       Updated : Nov 25, 2022 - 21:24
President Yoon Suk-yeol (Joint Press Corps)
President Yoon Suk-yeol (Joint Press Corps)

President Yoon Suk-yeol hosted a dinner with ruling People Power Party (PPP) leaders at the presidential residence Friday to discuss his recent Southeast Asia trip and other issues, his office said.

The meeting was attended by PPP chief Chung Jin-suk, floor leader Joo Ho-young, Secretary-General Kim Seok-ki and other members of the interim leadership, as well as Yoon's chief of staff Kim Dae-ki, senior political secretary Lee Jin-bok and senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye, the presidential office said.

First lady Kim Keon-hee also attended the dinner meeting.

The presidential couple moved into the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, early this month.

Yoon likely shared the results of his trip to Cambodia and Indonesia and discussed the parliamentary probe into the deadly Itaewon crowd crush and the national budget plan for 2023, according to sources.

It is the first dinner meeting between the president and PPP chief Chung, who took office in September.

Yoon hosted a lunch with party leaders at the presidential office in June.

A meeting with opposition leaders has yet to materialize.

