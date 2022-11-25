 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2022 - 09:57       Updated : Nov 25, 2022 - 09:57
RM, leader of K-pop superstar BTS, is shown in this concept photo provided by Big Hit Music for his upcoming solo debut album
RM, leader of K-pop superstar BTS, is shown in this concept photo provided by Big Hit Music for his upcoming solo debut album "Indigo." (Yonhap)

A song with a Korean title that roughly translates as "Wild Flower Play" will be the main track of the first individual album from K-pop group BTS' leader RM, the band's agency said Friday.

The rapper will drop the album "Indigo" next Friday to become the third BTS member to debut as a soloist.

"Wild Flower Play" carries the rapper's wish to live just like a calm wild flower, not a flame that is flamboyant but disappears in an instant, according to Big Hit Music.

Cho Yu-jin, a vocalist of mixed K-pop band Cheery Filter, and DOCSKIM, a session keyboardist and producer of the Seo Taiji Band, participated as a featured artist and a producer for the track, respectively,

Including "Wild Flower Play," "Indigo" will have a total of 10 tracks, with "Still Life," "All Day" and "Closer" being among the subtracks.

Also among the artists featured on the album are Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo of South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High and British singer-songwriter Mahalia.

RM is credited with co-writing all of the tracks on the album.

"RM has achieved more than just collaboration with various musicians but one that goes beyond the boundaries of music and art," the agency said. "He contained his honest feelings, worries and various other thoughts in 'Indigo,' as he has always frankly told his story through his personal works."

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114