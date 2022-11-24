[World Cup] World Cup street event held in orderly fashion due to stricter security measures

"Please don't stop. This is a walking path," said a volunteer worker dispatched to the public screening event of the South Korea vs Uruguay Group H opener of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul on Thursday.

An estimated 15,000 soccer fans gathered at the square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul with the total of 1,300 officials from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Jongno Police Station and the hosting Red Devils official supporters club of the South Korean national team. The National Police Agency said earlier that around 600 police personnel -- including six squads of riot police -- would be dispatched on the scene in order to maintain order.

Thousands of supporters gathering at Gwanghwamun moved in orderly fashion as the officials instructed a separate one-way entrance and exit, while preventing jaywalking around the square.