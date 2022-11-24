Sinan islands enjoy purple patch thanks to mayor

Once a quiet, declining rural area, the islands of Banwoldo and Bakjido in Sinan County, South Jeolla Province, have emerged as tourist attraction after coloring themselves purple.

Inspired by the wild balloon flowers that grow across the islands, the county decided to turn the two islands into "Purple Island" to invite tourists from the rest of the country and beyond.

Before the development began around 2018, there were only 136 residents in Banwoldo and Bakjido, and the region was suffering from an aging and shrinking population. Due to the request of the residents, a pedestrian bridge between Anjwado -- a relatively large island close to the two islands -- was created, but more effective measures were needed to revitalize the local economy.

"Purple Island is a successful example of color marketing based on the wild plants in the region, the balloon flowers," said Sinan Mayor Park Woo-ryang.

At that time, Park came up with the idea of color marketing when he heard the residents say that there were only purple balloon flowers on the island. He planted various purple flowers every season, including lavender, lilac, hollyhock and purpletop vervain. Every building, restaurants, cafes, bridges and even the roofs of villagers' houses were painted purple. Even the snacks and souvenirs in the village are purple.

Among the two islands, the bigger island was named Banwoldo, meaning Half Moon Island in reference to its shape. The visitors can enjoy the beautiful coastal trail, which is about four kilometers long, on a small purple electronic vehicle while listening to local residents' stories. The smaller island, which was named Bakjido due to a legend that a person with the surname of Bak first came in and started living there, has a 2-kilometer coastal trail.

The island has a photo zone dedicated to K-pop boyband BTS, whose symbolic color is purple. BTS member V frequently uses the phrase "I purple you" to express his love and affection for his fans, and the phrase has been made into a huge sculpture on the purple pedestrian bridge that connects two Islands to a bigger island named Anjwado.