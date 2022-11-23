[World Cup] Look out for Kim Min-jae

Having blossomed into an elite defender, Napoli centerback Kim Min-jae is set to prove that Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min is not the only player to watch out for in the South Korean national team.

Qatar is Kim's first World Cup, after the bitter memory of being cut from the team just a month before the previous tournament due to injury. Prior to the team’s first match against Uruguay on Thursday, Kim voiced his willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

“I’m ready to dedicate to the team, and I will make many sacrifices. ... It’s important for the entire squad to (play) as one. It’s very reassuring that (Son) Heung-min has joined the team, since he can score against any team,” Kim said during last week’s media event. Son suffered a face injury earlier this month that had made his prospects at the Qatar unclear.