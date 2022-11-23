[World Cup] 600 police to be deployed for World Cup screening

The National Police Agency said Wednesday it will dispatch around 600 personnel to a mass street cheering event for the South Korean men's soccer team's first game at the FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar on Thursday.

A total of eight squads of riot police and 41 additional police officers will be deployed to maintain order at Gwanghwamun Square, located in Jongno, central Seoul, where fans plan to gather.

The Seoul municipal government decided Tuesday evening to allow the Red Devils, the official supporters club for the South Korean national soccer team, to use the square under conditions that special security measures will be enforced. The South Korean government previously had announced there would be no street cheering events, in light of the mass crowd crush in Itaewon on Oct. 29 that left 158 dead.