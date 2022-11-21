 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

[World Cup] Uruguay goalkeeper prepared vs. Sonny, other S. Korean attackers

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 21, 2022 - 09:28       Updated : Nov 21, 2022 - 09:28
Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet trains for the FIFA World Cup at Al Erssal Training Site in Doha last Saturday. (Yonhap)
Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet trains for the FIFA World Cup at Al Erssal Training Site in Doha last Saturday. (Yonhap)

DOHA -- Ahead of what should be his FIFA World Cup debut against South Korea this week, Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet feels he is prepared to stare down the opposition's top offensive weapon, Son Heung-min.

And even if Son, who's recovering from multiple facial fractures, cannot play, Rochet believes other South Koreans will pick up the slack and not miss a beat. And he will be ready for them too.

"Son Heung-min is a player of high quality. I've been watching him and studying him for a long time," Rochet told reporters Sunday after a training session at Al Erssal Training Site in Doha. Uruguay and South Korea will clash Thursday. "We have studied each one of the players, trying to figure it out where to get an advantage over them."

Though Rochet only has eight caps, he has recently established himself as the first-choice custodian for Uruguay, pushing Fernando Muslera, he of 133 caps, out of the picture.

Son remains questionable for the match against Uruguay, which will be played 20 days after undergoing surgery to repair fractures around his left eye. Son has been training here with a protective mask and will have to keep it on if he does take the field against Uruguay or at any point in this World Cup.

Rochet said he will go into Thursday assuming Son will be there.

"Regarding Son, obviously I think he is going to play," the Nacional goalkeeper said. "If he cannot play, any other player will take his place and will perform okay." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114