[World Cup] Uruguay goalkeeper prepared vs. Sonny, other S. Korean attackers

DOHA -- Ahead of what should be his FIFA World Cup debut against South Korea this week, Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet feels he is prepared to stare down the opposition's top offensive weapon, Son Heung-min.

And even if Son, who's recovering from multiple facial fractures, cannot play, Rochet believes other South Koreans will pick up the slack and not miss a beat. And he will be ready for them too.

"Son Heung-min is a player of high quality. I've been watching him and studying him for a long time," Rochet told reporters Sunday after a training session at Al Erssal Training Site in Doha. Uruguay and South Korea will clash Thursday. "We have studied each one of the players, trying to figure it out where to get an advantage over them."

Though Rochet only has eight caps, he has recently established himself as the first-choice custodian for Uruguay, pushing Fernando Muslera, he of 133 caps, out of the picture.

Son remains questionable for the match against Uruguay, which will be played 20 days after undergoing surgery to repair fractures around his left eye. Son has been training here with a protective mask and will have to keep it on if he does take the field against Uruguay or at any point in this World Cup.

Rochet said he will go into Thursday assuming Son will be there.

"Regarding Son, obviously I think he is going to play," the Nacional goalkeeper said. "If he cannot play, any other player will take his place and will perform okay." (Yonhap)