[Feature] Land open to public again after 110 years becomes central Seoul park -- for now

Walking westward from the main gate of the main palace Gyeongbokgung is a large open space filled with flowers and plants. The 37,000-square-meter space in Songhyeon-dong, previously blocked off by high walls on all sides, has been transformed into a park where people can now come and go freely.

“Yeorlin Songhyeon,” meaning "open Songhyeon," opened to the public in early October with its autumnal flowers in full bloom. People came to sit on benches and take in the view with fresh air. Located near Samcheong-dong, home to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, the park is frequented by people on their way to and from other museums and galleries in the area.

“It is good to see an empty space in the center of Seoul, which is always busy. I feel like I can breathe here. I wish this place could remain as it is now,” said Choi Hyun-sook, 69, who was strolling around the park taking pictures with friends.

The current arrangement is temporary, however.

The construction of a museum dedicated to the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s donated works of art could begin there from as early as 2024. The collection is currently stored at two national museums in Seoul. The new museum would take up about a quarter of the plot, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

How much park?

Located near a royal palace, the plot in Songhyeon-dong was full of pine trees during the Joseon era (1392-1910), as shown on a map of the capital city from 1780. The name “Songhyeon” refers to a pine hill. When Japan annexed Korea in 1910, Yoon Deok-young (1873-1940), a notorious pro-Japanese Korean official, built a house there and the land was subsequently used to house Chosun-Siksan Bank.

In the 1950s, US Embassy staff housing was built there and it would remain so until it was bought by Samsung Life Insurance in 1997. The land changed hands again in 2008 when it was sold to Korean Air.

Korean Air wanted to build a luxury hotel in the heart of the city, but the project stalled in the face of public opposition and numerous regulatory hurdles, leaving the land idle and unoccupied for more than a decade.

At the end of last year, the financially squeezed flag carrier, in a three-way deal, agreed to sell the land to the state-owned Korea Land & Housing Corp. for a reported 558 billion won ($416 million), which would then turn the land over to the Seoul Metropolitan Government in exchange for a plot in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul.