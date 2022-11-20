Hybe announces foray into game biz

Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk speaks Saturday to reporters at a press conference held on the sidelines of gaming exhibition G-Star, in BEXCO, Busan. (Yonhap)

Hybe, the multi-label K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, is set to accelerate its game business by investing in local game developer Flint.

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk said Saturday, during a press conference held on the sidelines of South Korea’s largest annual gaming exhibition G-Star, that the company’s game-to-metaverse subsidiary Hybe IM will service Flint’s newly launched mobile game Dragon Blaze 2: Knights of Veda.

Hybe had signed an investment agreement earlier with Flint in which it acquired an undisclosed amount of the game developer's shares.

“Gaming is a very attractive form of content which compactly holds all of the factors of entertainment,” said Bang. “Through the game business, Hybe will be able to provide its customers with a newer, more fun and more diverse pass-time.”

“Hybe’s game business will evolve in Hybe’s own unique way, fusing with its other projects, and strengthening the value of the entertainment business,” he added. “We will achieve innovation in the game business, just as we have in the music biz.”

Bang said he saw great potential in South Korea’s game market, but was aware of the challenges the company would face in tackling the global audience.

“The successful servicing of a self-developed game, and the fact that Hybe has forayed into the publishing business, shows that Hybe, as a comprehensive entertainment corporation, is kicking off its gaming business,” Hybe Chief Executive Officer Park Ji-won said.