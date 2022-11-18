 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

[Newsmaker] Self-understanding the best antidote to digital addiction: expert

By Park Han-na
Published : Nov 21, 2022 - 13:16       Updated : Nov 21, 2022 - 14:07
Alok Kanojia, president and co-founder of Healthy Gamer, speaks during the fifth edition of the enlightED 2022 conference held in Madrid on Nov. 17.
Alok Kanojia, president and co-founder of Healthy Gamer, speaks during the fifth edition of the enlightED 2022 conference held in Madrid on Nov. 17.

 

MADRID -- Self-understanding is the most critical part of treating children with video game addiction, which can be caused by various factors, a game addict-turned-psychiatrist and founder of a mental health coaching company said Thursday.

“The best antidote to the digital addiction is self-understanding,” Alok Kanojia, president and co-founder of Healthy Gamer, said during the fifth edition of the enlightED 2022 conference hosted by Fundacion Telefonica together with IE University and South Summit in Madrid on Nov. 16 and 17.

He noted that video games have evolved to fulfill different types of psychological needs of users.

“They are created to make everyone to be successful while leveling up in games.

“Video games let us create our own sense of identity that one can be really proud of than ourselves in real life. They also offer a sense of community,” he explained.

Kanojia cited research from the University of Toronto that found that people with certain personality traits enjoy or can become addicted to certain video game genres.

“This shows that technology addiction is highly individual unlike, for example, COVID which has particular treatments,” he said. “So it is important to understand your own need and desire that you wanted to fulfill through games in order to build a healthy relationship with technology.”

Waiting for platform developers, governments or researchers to come up with a solution to digital addiction problems would be a false hope, as technology evolves in a much faster manner, Kanojia stressed.

“Digital platforms and social media are not regulating themselves as their goal is to try to increase the amount of time that users use the platform. It takes years to do scientific studies and further more for policies to kick in,” he said.

The Harvard-trained psychiatrist has been using the Twitch livestreaming platform to give lectures and talk to people about their mental health.

His company Healthy Gamer hired its first employee in April of 2020 and now employs 130 people. It reaches about 4 billion to 5 billion people across 73 countries a year to help the online generation cope with the ills of the internet, according to Kanojia.

 



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114