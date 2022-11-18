 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S.Korea, US launch counter-missile working group amid escalating N.Korean threats

By Ji Da-gyum
Published : Nov 18, 2022 - 17:58       Updated : Nov 18, 2022 - 17:58
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup engage in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup engage in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
South Korea and the United States on Friday launched a new working group tailored to step up their policy coordination and communication to strengthen the alliance’s counter-missile capability and posture in light of escalating North Korean missile threats.

The first meeting of the Counter-Missile Working Group was held in Seoul around two weeks after the South Korean and US defense chiefs discussed ways to enhance the alliance’s deterrence and readiness posture at the 54th Security Consultative Meeting on Nov. 3 at the Pentagon, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

During the meeting, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin agreed on the necessity to expeditiously operate the consultative body, according to the Defense Ministry. 

North Korea has fired more than 60 ballistic missiles, including eight intercontinental ballistic missiles, this year.

Seoul and Washington first agreed to establish the CMWG within the high-level Deterrence Strategy Committee at the South Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue in August in a bid to lay the ground for profound policy coordination in countering North Korean missile threats.

“South Korea and the US will strengthen the cooperation between the two defense ministries in preparation for escalating North Korean missile threats,” the ministry said. “Both will promote policy cooperation more expeditiously to strengthen the alliance’s counter-missile capability and readiness posture.”

By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114