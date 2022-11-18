 Back To Top
National

Yongsan Ward chief, senior police officer to be summoned over Itaewon crush probe

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2022 - 10:02       Updated : Nov 18, 2022 - 10:02
Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young (left) and former senior emergency monitoring officer Ryu Mi-jin (Yonhap)
Police are set to bring in a Yongsan Ward chief and a ranking police officer for questioning on Friday as part of an investigation into the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young, who administers the Itaewon district, will appear for the questioning before a special investigation team as a suspect at 10 a.m.

Park has been booked on charges of professional negligence resulting in the deaths of at least 158 people, mostly those in 20s. She has also been banned from leaving the country.

The team is investigating whether Park had sufficient disaster prevention planning for the Halloween crowds in advance and whether she was faithful to her duties to promptly respond to the accident.

Also under scrutiny is whether the ward office's ordinance, adopted in April, allowing restaurants in its district to double as clubs had anything to do with the accident's high death toll

Former senior emergency monitoring officer Ryu Mi-jin, who was in charge of police in Seoul at the time, will also appear for questioning at 4 p.m., officials said.

Ryu, who was temporarily removed from her post, has also been booked on a dereliction-of-duty charge. (Yonhap)

