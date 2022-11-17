[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents early bird Christmas promotion The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul offers 10 percent savings for customers who book Christmas cakes in advance through Nov. 30. This year’s selection features two cake creations: Santa Cakes crafted from chocolate mousse filled with mixed berry cream, with feuilletine added for crunchy texture; and Opera Log Cakes, crafted in the shape of a log with dark chocolate ganache, soft pastry cream and coffee aromas. Advance payment is required but cancellation is offered free of charge during this period. Pre-ordered cakes can be picked up from the hotel between Dec. 16 and 25. In addition, Stollen, a traditional German Christmas bread, and Gugelhupf, a crown-shaped bread made with raisins soaked in liquor, will also be available until Dec. 25. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.

Grand Josun Jeju offers ‘Romantic Holiday’ package Grand Josun Jeju launches a Romantic Holiday package for a two-night stay in Hill Suite. Along with the stay, the hotel provides a La Cuvee Maison bubble bath for an in-room couple spa. A plate of fruit and cheese with a bottle of French wine will also be offered as a special amenity. Guests can also visit “Gran J,” a private lounge for Hill Suite customers and enjoy a “Gran Choice,” which includes champagne, liquor and a small plate for two during breakfast and dinner time. Reservations for the package run until Feb. 28 while stays are available from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. The hotel offers an ocean view upgrade for stays on weekdays -- from Tuesdays to Thursdays -- for early reservations until Monday. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.

#Kensington Hotels and Resorts offers early bird package Kensington Hotels and Resorts presents early bird benefits for customers who make reservations until Nov. 30. The stays are available until Dec. 30. The package is available at four Kensington Hotels and 10 Kensington Resorts nationwide. Benefits include breakfast for two, a room upgrade and late check-out for all branches. Other offers such as drinks, vouchers for food and beverage, and entrance tickets to nearby tourist sites may vary by each branch. Details can be found on its official website. Meanwhile, the Jirisan Hadong branch introduces a private spa package, the Gyeongju a barbecue package, and the Chungju a camping with pet package. For inquiries, call each hotel and resort -- Kensington Resort Jirisan Hadong at (055) 880-8000, Kensington Resort Gyeongju at (054) 748-8400, or Kensington Resort Chungju at (043) 857-0055.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils penthouse package JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Romantic Holiday at JW, created in collaboration with Manolo Blahnik, the celebrated designer whose shoes won global fame when they were featured in the hit TV show "Sex and the City." Available for stays until Dec. 31, the package includes five hours’ use of the Presidential or Ambassador penthouse, JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s luxurious accommodations featuring a unique two-floor design, plus a pair of shoes from Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi line. Package guests are also offered Manolo Blahnik shoe-shaped chocolates handcrafted by the hotel’s pastry team, and a four-course in-room dining experience. The Romantic Holiday at JW package is priced from 5 million won for the Ambassador Penthouse. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6282.