 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Thurs. count in 2 months

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2022 - 09:57       Updated : Nov 17, 2022 - 09:57
People line up to undergo COVID-19 tests at a makeshift testing station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
People line up to undergo COVID-19 tests at a makeshift testing station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to the highest Thursday figure in two months amid concerns of the virus' possible resurgence in the winter.

The country reported 55,437 new COVID-19 infections, including 39 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,412,901, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

It marked a fall from 66,587 on Wednesday, but it is the highest Thursday tally since Sept. 15 when there were 71,444 new infections.

South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have shown an on-week increase in general this month, with authorities keeping a close eye against a wintertime resurgence.

The previous wave of the omicron subvariant peaked at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.

South Korea added 67 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the highest daily count since Sept. 25, raising the death toll to 29,862.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 380, down 31 from the previous day. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114