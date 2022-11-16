Omega X sues agency & ex-CEO over yearlong violence, sexual abuse

K-pop boy band Omega X members address the local media at a press conference about the alleged abuse by Spire Entertainment's ex-CEO at the Seoul Bar Association building in Seocho, Seoul, Wednesday afternoon. (Yonhap)

It was not just a one-time event that the former CEO of Spire Entertainment assaulted members of Omega X during the act's recent global tour. It was a yearlong nightmare of assault -- both physical and verbal -- and sexual harassment, the bandmates say, and they are now taking legal action against the ex-CEO and the agency.

Omega X on Wednesday afternoon held a press conference where the group announced the termination of its exclusive contract with Spire Entertainment. The 11 bandmates were represented by attorneys Noh Jong-eon and Seo Joo-yeon at the event that took place at the Seoul Bar Association building in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

All 11 -- Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Jung-hoon, Hyuk and Yechan -- were dressed head to toe in black. It had been around a month since the first allegation of violence broke out in October on the last day of Omega X's initial US tour.

The bandmates on Wednesday spoke up in detail with claims of how they were assaulted by the former label chief and why they had put up with the abuse for so long.

"The only reason why we had put up (with the alleged violence) is because of the fear that we would lose our last chance. It was a second chance for all of us, and we didn't want to waste our time. We also believed we had to endure for our fans," the act's leader Jaehan said.

"But it has come to a stage where we cannot tolerate it, and we're taking the courage for everyone who is also suffering from unfair treatment and for everyone who is striving for their dreams," the 27-year-old continued.

The bandmates said they were verbally and physically assaulted by the ex-CEO, referred to only by her surname Kang, and that the violence dated back to November last year. They also said there were multiple instances of sexual harassment by her.

"She not only forced us to drink after our practices, but she made sexually harassing comments and touched our thighs and faces, persistently abusing us sexually. Even when such meetings were over, she would continuously call and text us and verbally assault us," Jaehan said.

Hangyeom said Kang's inappropriate actions usually happened at company dinner meetings. Kang would force the band to drink, and if they didn't, she would act cold and glare at them.

"We had no choice but to stay with her and do as she wished. She'd also tell us there will be no next album if we reject drinking," said Hangyeom, who added that he was receiving psychiatric care due to Kang's actions.

Jehyun, who said he was also receiving psychiatric help, added the bandmates' trauma was very severe, "All the members are very unstable that we flinch even when we hear a high-toned female voice."