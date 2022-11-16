What porn? ‘Poverty porn’ reference to first lady sparks furor

A South Korean opposition lawmaker is in the hot seat after he used the phrase “poverty porn” to describe first lady Kim Keon-hee who released photos of her philanthropic work while accompanying President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to Southeast Asia.

Rep. Jang Kyung-tae of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea said Wednesday that he will “consider expressing regret” if the first lady was upset by his recent comment, while fending off the ruling People Power Party’s criticism that it was an obscene and anti-feminist expression.

On Monday, the legislator criticized Kim for “shooting poverty porn” while on an official visit to Cambodia. The first lady skipped the cultural event arranged by the Cambodian government for the visiting state leaders’ spouses and instead visited a child suffering from a heart condition in an undisclosed schedule. Photos of her holding the ill child were later released to the press by the presidential office.

On Tuesday, the ruling PPP decided to request the parliamentary special committee on ethics to convene regarding the remark.

Jang claimed “poverty porn” was an academic term, in a media interview.