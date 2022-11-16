Yoon returns home from Southeast Asia trip

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) US President Joe Biden (center) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol returned to Seoul on Wednesday following a tour of Cambodia and Indonesia that included his attendance at regional gatherings and his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In Phnom Penh, Yoon unveiled South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy focused on creating a free, peaceful and prosperous region, before attending summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and multiple bilateral summits, including one with US President Joe Biden and one with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

On the second leg of his trip, he visited Bali to attend the Group of 20 summit and various business events on the sidelines.

A highlight of the trip was his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which Yoon asked Xi to play a more active and constructive role in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program.

First lady Kim Keon-hee accompanied him on the trip, drawing both praise and criticism for her efforts to help a Cambodian child receive treatment for a congenital heart disease. (Yonhap)