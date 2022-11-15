Yoon urges G20 members to refrain from excessive protectionism

President Yoon Suk-yeol heads to the conference hall to attend the G20 Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday (local time). (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed caution against protectionism and vowed Korea's support for G20's cooperation in food and energy sectors, at the G-20 summit on Tuesday.

While speaking during the annual meeting, Yoon urged leaders to refrain from "excessive protectionism” and vowed to cooperate with other G-20 countries in the food and energy sector for the prosperity of the international community.

The G-20 was held under the theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," inspired by a desire to jointly shape policies after the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences. Among the various cooperation agendas, sessions were held in three areas: Food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.

In addition to the 20 member countries, representatives of ten invited countries, including Spain and the Netherlands, and invited international organizations such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, gathered together to discuss major global issues.

In the first session, Yoon told the leaders that international cooperation to cope with global food and energy security threats of the upmost importance.

“As a responsible member of the international community, we will actively participate in the G-20 cooperation in the food and energy sector, contributing to the freedom of global citizens and the prosperity of the international community,” he said.

Mentioning that all member countries participated in the "standstill" of trade and investment barriers proposed by South Korea at the first G-20 summit in 2008, he urged member countries to work together to “prevent unreasonable export and production measures” that hinder global food and energy price stability.

He also told the leaders that the nations should focus on “building a green-friendly and sustainable food and energy system,” and pay more attention to the development and sharing of innovative green technologies.

President Yoon and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to have a bilateral summit in Bali, Indonesia, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (local time) on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, the presidential office said.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between Xi and Yoon, who took office in May. It has been three years since the last Korea-China summit was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 2019, during the former Moon Jae-in government.

Before the trip to Southeast Asia, the presidential office saw the possibility of the summit to be low, saying a meeting between the two leaders would likely only be an encounter or informal talks during the conferences.

At the summit, Yoon is expected to highlight China's role in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue at a time when the seventh nuclear test could take place at any moment amid North Korea's all-out provocations. He is also expected to explain that the recently announced Korean version of the "India-Pacific Strategy" does not exclude China, and that cooperation between South Korea, the US, and Japan is inevitable in the face of continued North Korean provocations.

Over the weekend at the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia, South Korea, the US and Japan released a joint statement that included their basic positions on Taiwan “remain unchanged” and reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of security and prosperity in the international community.

During the morning sessions on Tuesday, Xi met with Yoon briefly and told him that he looked forward to meeting later in the day, according to the Korean presidential office.

B-20 Summit

On Monday, Yoon made a speech at the B-20 Summit and attended the Korea-Indonesia business roundtable held at the Nusa Dua Convention Center in Bali, Indonesiam, along with Indonesian President Joko Widodo ahead of the G-20 Summit.

On Monday night, Yoon said on his Facebook account that during his meeting with Widodo he proposed “advance cooperation” between the two countries in various fields, including digital transformation and clean energy.

During the business meetings, six memorandums of understanding were signed at the government level and four MOUs were signed at the corporate level. Yoon believes it will be an “important milestone” in economic cooperation between the two countries.

In particular, the launch of the high-level dialogue in the investment sector has a “special meaning” in that it immediately resolves investment-related difficulties between the two countries and responsibly examines cooperative projects, he said.