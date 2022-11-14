Prime minister calls for Suneung safety measures

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for extra crowd safety measures after the national college entrance examination, or Suneung, which will take place on Thursday.

“Suneung will involve some 500,000 people across the nation," Han said at a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting held Monday. "Related authorities should do their best regarding COVID-19 disinfection so test takers can take the exam in a safe environment."

Han also mentioned the importance of safety management, as test takers are likely to gather for celebration after the exam, in light of the Itaewon tragedy where 158 people lost their lives.

“Authorities should inspect safety management plans after the exam in cooperation with local governments and business associations, as well as monitor the situation even excessively,” Han said.

"One more person passed away yesterday. And today is the day when the remains of the person who helped more lives after pronounced brain-dead will be moved,” he said, referring to the belated soldier who donated his organs after losing his life due to the tragedy.

“I pay my respects to the deceased and offer condolences to the bereaved,” Han said.

The prime minister said the discussion of safety measures and police reforms will begin this week, adding “we will try to allow experts and the larger public to offer their opinions on safety measure reforms.”

Last week the government announced the police administration will undergo a major reform following the Itaewon tragedy.