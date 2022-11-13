 Back To Top
‘Land of Squid Game’ author holds special lecture

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 13, 2022 - 18:13       Updated : Nov 13, 2022 - 18:13

Min Byoung-chul, the author of “Land of Squid Game” and endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University, recently held a special lecture to talk about the content of his book with his local and international readers.

Min, a well-known English educator and K-Culture advocate, explained the Korean culture and behavior, along with the nation’s traditional games that was introduced in the book. The lecture was held last Wednesday at the AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

Published last December, the book talks about the unique aspects of Korean culture that have sparked interest from the international audience via the record-breaking popularity of the Netflix series “Squid Game,” the second season of which is slated to start shooting next year. Professor Min is also promoting Korean culture through his weekly columns published by The Korea Herald.

From left in the front row: Shivani Ahuja (India), Liana Khimich (Ukraine), Min Byoung-chul, Endowed Chair Professor at Chung-Ang University, Woo Hee-myung, Chairman of AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam, Carla Avila (Mexico), 2nd row, 1st on the right: Moon Hosuah (Korea)
From left in the front row: Shivani Ahuja (India), Liana Khimich (Ukraine), Min Byoung-chul, Endowed Chair Professor at Chung-Ang University, Woo Hee-myung, Chairman of AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam, Carla Avila (Mexico), 2nd row, 1st on the right: Moon Hosuah (Korea)

“The ‘Land of Squid Game’ book will help foreigners who want to learn about Korea, its everyday culture, and also help those who are learning English as the book deals with Korean games and culture and written in English and Korean,” Min said.

Among the attendees of Wednesday’s lecture was panelist Carla Avila, a Mexican actress who appeared in the smash-hit drama as one of the living sculptures in the scenes prominently featuring the “VIPs,” mysterious sponsors of the death game which is the show’s namesake.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
