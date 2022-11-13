‘Land of Squid Game’ author holds special lecture

Min Byoung-chul, the author of “Land of Squid Game” and endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University, recently held a special lecture to talk about the content of his book with his local and international readers.

Min, a well-known English educator and K-Culture advocate, explained the Korean culture and behavior, along with the nation’s traditional games that was introduced in the book. The lecture was held last Wednesday at the AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

Published last December, the book talks about the unique aspects of Korean culture that have sparked interest from the international audience via the record-breaking popularity of the Netflix series “Squid Game,” the second season of which is slated to start shooting next year. Professor Min is also promoting Korean culture through his weekly columns published by The Korea Herald.