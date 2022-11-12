 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon, Japan's Kishida to hold summit in Cambodia

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2022 - 19:13       Updated : Nov 12, 2022 - 19:13
In this file photo, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo prior to their talks in New York on Sept. 21, 2022, as they meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo prior to their talks in New York on Sept. 21, 2022, as they meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (Yonhap)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of regional gatherings in Cambodia on Sunday, his office said.

A presidential official told reporters the summit was fixed Saturday, as both leaders are in Phnom Penh to attend various summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two sides agreed on the need for a summit given the importance of security cooperation in the wake of North Korea's increased provocations, the official said.

Recent trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan also provided an "impetus" for a South Korea-Japan summit, the official added.

Yoon is expected to meet first with Kishida and then with US President Joe Biden before taking part in a trilateral summit involving all three.

The meetings come amid heightened tensions over North Korea's recent weapons tests, including the launch of a ballistic missile over Japan and the apparent failed test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea is widely expected to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test soon.

Sunday's summit will be the second time Yoon and Kishida have met.

The two leaders held their first bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September, which marked the first one-on-one talks between the leaders of the two nations since December 2019, and raised hope of improving relations badly frayed over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

During that meeting, Yoon and Kishida agreed on the need to improve relations between the two countries by resolving pending issues.

Yoon has also been expected to use his trip to Southeast Asia to hold his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping when both attend a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, next week.

When asked about the possibility of a Yoon-Xi summit, the presidential official said, "I think you'll have to continue to stay tuned."

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114