 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon voices hope for swift reactivation of S. Korea-China-Japan cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2022 - 11:58       Updated : Nov 12, 2022 - 11:58
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at a ASEAN Plus Three meeting held Saturday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at a ASEAN Plus Three meeting held Saturday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Yonhap)


PHNOM PENH -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday voiced hope for a swift reactivation of trilateral cooperation mechanisms among South Korea, China and Japan.  

Yoon made the remark during a summit involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea, China and Japan, known as the ASEAN Plus Three, which brought together the leaders of nine ASEAN countries, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.  "South Korea will play an active role as this year's chair of the South Korea-China-Japan summit and coordinator representing South Korea, China and Japan for the ASEAN Plus Three," Yoon said.

"I hope trilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the South Korea-China-Japan summit, will be swiftly reactivated."  The three nations have not held a trilateral summit in nearly three years. The last such meeting was held in China in December 2019.  

Yoon also noted this year marks 25 years since the launch of the ASEAN Plus Three and that the grouping has played a large role in strengthening practical cooperation between ASEAN and East Asia during that time.  

"I hope we will further strengthen cooperation going forward to overcome the multiple crises we face," he said, citing war and human rights violations, as well as a crisis in food security and energy security.  

"I believe we must overcome these complex crises through our solidarity and cooperation," Yoon said, adding there will be results for international peace and prosperity if ASEAN and the three East Asian nations respond jointly to challenges. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114