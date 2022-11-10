[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils penthouse package JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Romantic Holiday at JW, created in collaboration with Manolo Blahnik, the celebrated designer whose shoes won global fame when they were featured in the hit TV show "Sex and the City." Available for stays until Dec. 31, the package includes five hours’ use of the Presidential or Ambassador penthouse, JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s luxurious accommodations featuring a unique two-floor design, plus a pair of shoes from Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi line. Package guests are also offered Manolo Blahnik shoe-shaped chocolates handcrafted by the hotel’s pastry team, and a four-course in-room dining experience. The Romantic Holiday at JW package is priced from 5 million won for the Ambassador Penthouse. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6282.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers happy hour promotion Andaz Seoul Gangnam's restaurant Jogakbo presents the "Aperitivo Paradisio - Happy Hour," which offers Mediterranean-style cuisine, along with its signature bar snacks and liquor services. The happy hour operates Monday to Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Complimentary snacks include the parma ham or salmon rillettes bruschetta, while Mediterranean hummus will be served with crispy cooked squid, teppan chicken flat bread, and truffle french fries. Six variations of cocktails or a choice of sparkling, white, rose and red wine and beer are on the menu. All food is priced at 10,000 won during happy hour. Those who order bottled wine are offered an additional 50 percent discount on the food ordered. For inquiries, call (02) 2193-1191.

Grand Josun Jeju showcases 'Winter Voyage' package Grand Josun Jeju's winter package consists of a one-night stay in a room with a balcony, with unlimited use of the hotel’s outdoor heated pool. Guests can choose between rooms facing the Garden Pool or the Peak Point Pool. For guests using the Garden Pool, two bottles of Grand Josun's signature draft beer and bite-sized snacks will also be provided. Two signature cocktails and a plate of various fruits are given for those staying on the Peak Point Pool side. A breakfast buffet for two at restaurant Aria is included in the package. The price of the package starts at 374,000 won and will be available through Feb. 28. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents 'Time to celebrate' with Baccarat The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is celebrating the festive end-of-the-year season with Baccarat, a French fine crystal brand. Limited room packages available for the month of December include a stay in a club room or suite, plus a set of two beautiful Baccarat Beluga tumblers. Other perks include complimentary valet parking plus access to the hotel’s Korean sauna and executive club lounge -- for all-day drinks, afternoon tea and unlimited alcohol service for dinner. Prices start at 995,000 won for the club room. From Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, hotel guests can go on a gourmet journey inspired by the Baccarat brand at the hotel's speakeasy. Four festive cocktails are served in Baccarat glasses valued from 250,000 won to 400,000 won. Cocktail prices start at 32,000 won a glass. For more information, call (02) 6388-5000.