British auction house Phillips appoints Suh Min-hee as Seoul regional director

Suh Min-hee, Phillips' regional director in Seoul (Phillips)





British art auction house Phillips recently appointed Suh Min-hee as the new regional director for the Seoul office, which opened in 2018.



Founded in 1796 in London, the auction house focuses on contemporary art and design from the 20th and 21st century, and runs offices in New York, London, Geneva, Hong Kong and Seoul. The Seoul office is located in Hannam-dong.



The Seoul operation has seen an increase in transactions in recent years with a growing body of new collectors. The Korean market grew strikingly last year, with transactions increasing by 323 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.



"South Korea is indeed one of the world’s fastest growth art markets and we feel the time is right to expand our footprint here," said Jonathan Crockett, chairman of Asia for Phillips, in a press release.



Before joining the auction house, Suh worked at Seoul-based auction house K Auction for 12 years as a senior specialist for modern and contemporary art. A graduate of Ewha Womans University, she holds a master’s degree in art history from the State University of New York at Buffalo.





"Le Pere" by Marc Chagall (Phillips)