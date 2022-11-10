[Photo News] Flying car concept

A concept model of Hyundai Motor's personal air vehicle S-A1 is displayed Thursday at the 2022 K-UAM Confex exhibition, an urban air mobility event, held at a hotel in Yeongjong Island, near Incheon. It runs through Friday.
