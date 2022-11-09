Hanwha chief, Heritage Foundation founder discuss global economy, bilateral ties

From left: Hanwha Hotels & Resort executive director Kim Dong-seon, Hanwha Solutions Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, Hanwha Group chairman Kim Seung-youn, Heritage Foundation founder Edwin Feulner, and Hanwha Life Insurance Vice President Kim Dong-won pose for a picture on Tuesday following a banquet in a Seoul hotel. (Hanwha Group)

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn held a banquet on Tuesday with Edwin Feulner, founder of the Washington-based policy think tank Heritage Foundation, in Seoul, to discuss ongoing geopolitical issues and its effects on the global economy.

The latest meeting between Kim and Feulner took place on the sidelines of the American scholar's visit to Seoul for a conference on Seoul-Washington bilateral relations and market economy. The two have maintained their friendship since the 1980s, according to company officials.

During the banquet, which lasted over two hours, the two shared their views on the global economy, changing world order, economic security, and the enhancement of the US-Korea alliance, according to the Korean company.

Kim was accompanied by his youngest son, Kim Dong-seon, along with top executives who run Hanwha’s various subsidiaries.

Feulner founded the highly influential conservative think tank in 1973 and was president of the foundation from 1977 to 2013 and 2017 to 2018. He also founded the foundation’s Asian Studies Center, which he still leads.

This is the second time Kim and Feulner have met in 2022. Their last gathering was in April.